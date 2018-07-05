Perez (ankle) had his rehabilitation assignment moved from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Perez, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 16 with a right ankle sprain, went 4-for-16 at Frisco since beginning a rehab assignment June 28. The Rangers can keep him on rehab another 13 days.

More News
Our Latest Stories