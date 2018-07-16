Perez (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and assigned outright to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Perez had already been with Round Rock on a rehab assignment but will now be there as a full-time member of the team. He's also been removed from the 40-man roster, which hurts his chances of returning to the big-leagues any time soon and leaves Isiah Kiner-Falefa as the Rangers' backup catcher.