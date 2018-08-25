Perez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Perez returned from an ankle injury in mid-July and was outrighted to Round Rock as Isiah Kiner-Falefa took over the job of backup catcher for the Rangers. The 27-year-old has a .159/.197/.238 slash line in 68 plate appearances across stints with the Braves and Rangers this season.

