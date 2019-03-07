Tocci went 2-for-2 with a homer, a double and five RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Tocci came on as a substitute and immediately made an impact, blasting a three-run homer off Pat Venditte in his first at-bat. The outfielder added a two-run double in his second and final trip to the plate Wednesday. Through 10 games this spring, Tocci is now 7-for-18 (.389) with four extra-base hits -- a pair of homers and a pair of doubles -- and a 3:1 BB:K.