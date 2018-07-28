Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Filling in nicely
Tocci went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Astros.
Tocci executed a safety squeeze Friday, his second sacrifice hit this week, and is 5-for-14 (.357) in four games since taking over the starting center field job from Delino DeShields. He's also been caught stealing twice. The Rule 5 pick has looked overmatched many times this season -- Tocci was hitting .105 (4-for-38) when he was name the starting center fielder -- but he's making the most of this latest opportunity. It's a nice story, but fantasy owners should not expect continued success.
