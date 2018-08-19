Tocci is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Tocci went 4-for-6 while starting the past two games in center field in place of the injured Delino DeShields Jr. (finger), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday. With DeShields likely staring at a multi-week absence, Tocci could be in store for steady at-bats in the outfield, though he'll give way to Drew Robinson in the series finale.