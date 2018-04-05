Tocci will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

The Rangers are giving both Tocci and Drew Robinson opportunities in center, while Delino DeShields (hand) is sidelined for at least another month. A Rule 5 pick selected this past winter, Tocci's very much a project, so Robinson has taken on a greater share of the workload. In Tocci's only other start, he went hitless in four at-bats and struck out twice.