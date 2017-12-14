Tocci was selected by the White Sox with the fourth pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday and subsequently dealt to the Rangers for cash, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old outfielder has been on the prospect radar for a while now, but his bat has not developed as the Phillies hoped, which is why they left him unprotected. He has a good hit tool and is a plus runner with the potential to offer plus defense in center field. Tocci notched a .294/.346/.381 slash line with three home runs and four steals in 130 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He will likely serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder for the Rangers this season. They will need to keep him on the active roster all year, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Phillies.