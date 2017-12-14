Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Headed to Texas
Tocci was selected by the White Sox with the fourth pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday and subsequently dealt to the Rangers for cash, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old outfielder has been on the prospect radar for a while now, but his bat has not developed as the Phillies hoped, which is why they left him unprotected. He has a good hit tool and is a plus runner with the potential to offer plus defense in center field. Tocci notched a .294/.346/.381 slash line with three home runs and four steals in 130 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He will likely serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder for the Rangers this season. They will need to keep him on the active roster all year, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Phillies.
More News
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...