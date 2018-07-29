Tocci is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

Tocci had started each of the last five games in center field, going 5-for-18 while providing quality defense. The Rangers brought Delino DeShields back from the Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, but there's no indication that he'll immediately displace Tocci as the club's primary option in center field. DeShields will pick up the start in the series finale while Tocci rests, however.