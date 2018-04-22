Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Heads to DL with bruised hip
Tocci was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a bruised left hip.
Tocci went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts and a hit by pitch Saturday against the Mariners, so it's likely he suffered the injury at some point during that contest. With Delino DeShields (hand) returning from the DL on Sunday in a corresponding transaction, Tocci was bound to see a reduction in playing time even if he had escaped Saturday's game without an injury.
More News
