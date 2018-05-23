Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Heads to Round Rock
Tocci (hip) will progress to Triple-A Round Rock to continue his rehab stint Wednesday, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.
Tocci began his rehab assignment May 13 and is working his way through the minor leagues. He'll look to face more developed arms at Triple-A before making a return to the big league, which will likely occur in the near future.
