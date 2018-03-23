Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Makes Opening Day roster
Tocci was informed Friday that he made the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Tocci was selected by the Rangers in December's Rule 5 draft and has to remain on the active roster all season or be returned to the Phillies. The 22-year-old doesn't appear to have made the team on merit, as he's hitting .173/.204/.192 so far this spring. Still, it's worth it to the Rangers to keep him around as a fifth outfielder in order to keep him in the organization. With just 17 games and a 17 wRC+ at the Triple-A level, don't expect much from Tocci this year even if injuries open up unexpected playing time.
