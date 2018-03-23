Tocci was informed Friday that he made the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Tocci was selected by the Rangers in December's Rule 5 draft and has to remain on the active roster all season or be returned to the Phillies. The 22-year-old doesn't appear to have made the team on merit, as he's hitting .173/.204/.192 so far this spring. Still, it's worth it to the Rangers to keep him around as a fifth outfielder in order to keep him in the organization. With just 17 games and a 17 wRC+ at the Triple-A level, don't expect much from Tocci this year even if injuries open up unexpected playing time.