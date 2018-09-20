Tocci went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Rays.

This was Tocci's first start in the month of September as the Rangers have been giving Delino DeShields another chance to prove he belongs in center field next season. Tocci, a Rule 5 pick, was never expected to have a big role and will likely play winter ball during the offseason, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com.