Tocci started a second consecutive game in center field Monday and went 0-for-3 in an 8-4 loss to the Rays.

With Delino DeShields Jr. (hand) possibly returning in two weeks, manager Jeff Banister has a window of time to evaluate Tocci, a Rule 5 selection during the offseason. The manager told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com prior to the game that he wants to give Tocci a few games in a row and is prioritizing defense in center field, which is the 22-year-old's strength. Hitting, on the other hand, hasn't been a forte. Tocci has one hit in 16 at-bats.