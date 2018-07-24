Tocci, who is starting in center field and hitting ninth Tuesday against the A's, could be in for a prominent role now that Delino DeShields was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rule 5 pick is hitting just .105 in 44 plate appearances this season, but has a reputation as a solid defensive center fielder, and the Rangers don't have any other inspiring options on the current roster who profile up the middle. Given that the Rangers are rebuilding and clearly like Tocci enough to have kept him on the roster all season, he may be given the bulk of the starts in center field while DeShields tries to snap out of his funk at Triple-A. Tocci has above-average speed, which could make him relevant in AL-only leagues.