Tocci passed through concussion tests after getting hit in the head by a pitch Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Tocci will continue to be monitored over the next few days, but there appears to be no lasting damage. As a Rule 5 pick, Tocci will need enough spring at-bats to convince the Rangers that he's worth keeping on their roster this season, or else he'll be offered back to the Phillies.