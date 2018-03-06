Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Plunked in head Tuesday
Tocci was hit in the head by a pitch during the Rangers' B game Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
No further updates have come forth, but more information should come forth once he's able to be examined further by the team's medical staff. Tocci is a Rule 5 pick, so he'll need to remain on the Rangers' active roster all season if the team wants to keep him in the organization. Once he's healthy, he'll likely act as little more than outfield depth for the big-league club.
More News
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...