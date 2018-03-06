Tocci was hit in the head by a pitch during the Rangers' B game Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

No further updates have come forth, but more information should come forth once he's able to be examined further by the team's medical staff. Tocci is a Rule 5 pick, so he'll need to remain on the Rangers' active roster all season if the team wants to keep him in the organization. Once he's healthy, he'll likely act as little more than outfield depth for the big-league club.