Tocci went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Angels.

Tocci got the start in center field after Delino DeShields (fractured finger) landed on the disabled list for a third time this season. A Rule 5 selection during the offseason, Tocci has been a little-used fifth outfielder, getting just 35 at-bats during the first half of the season, but has been in the lineup more often since the All-Star break. Tocci is hitting .278 (15-for-54) over 22 games in the second half and is poised to get ample opportunities from here on out. Drew Robinson was recalled after the DeShields transaction and will share center field with Tocci.