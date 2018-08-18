Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Produces two runs in win
Tocci went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Angels.
Tocci got the start in center field after Delino DeShields (fractured finger) landed on the disabled list for a third time this season. A Rule 5 selection during the offseason, Tocci has been a little-used fifth outfielder, getting just 35 at-bats during the first half of the season, but has been in the lineup more often since the All-Star break. Tocci is hitting .278 (15-for-54) over 22 games in the second half and is poised to get ample opportunities from here on out. Drew Robinson was recalled after the DeShields transaction and will share center field with Tocci.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...