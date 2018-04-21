Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Receiving treatment for back
Tocci has been getting daily treatment on his back since slamming into the wall in Tampa Bay while leaping for a ball, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
This likely has minimal fantasy impact, as Tocci is a fifth outfielder with just two hits in his first 23 at-bats in the major leagues. The Rule 5 pick could face a stint on the disabled list if the Rangers want to clear a spot on the active roster for Delino DeShields (hand), who played a second game of a rehabilitation assignment Friday.
