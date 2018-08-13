Tocci is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Tocci will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Delino DeShields, who was recently activated off the disabled list, picks up another start in center field in his stead. The 22-year-old is hitting just .176/.222/.224 through 47 games this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if DeShields continued to steal playing time from him down the stretch.