Tocci entered Monday's game when Nomar Mazara was removed after suffering tightness in his hamstring.

Tocci entered the game as a pinch runner after Mazara beat out an infield single in the eighth inning and did not get an at-bat. Since coming off the disabled list earlier this month, Tocci has just five plate appearances (three at-bats) over 19 games. Due to Tocci's limited use, the little-used outfielder is scheduled for a live batting practice session Wednesday, per Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News.

