Tocci (concussion) will bat ninth and play center field against the White Sox on Saturday.

Tocci was hit in the head by a pitch during the club's B game Tuesday, but passed through concussion protocol and will be back in the lineup this weekend. Expect the 22-year-old to serve as outfield depth for the Rangers this season. If he is taken off the active roster at any point he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Phillies after coming to Texas as a Rule 5 pick.