Tocci is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The 22-year-old will be replaced in center field by the recently activated Delino DeShields. Tocci produced just a .587 OPS over the past 30 games, so a timeshare in center field could be in place if DeShields is able to stay healthy.

