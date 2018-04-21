Tocci (back) is starting in center field and batting ninth against the Mariners on Saturday.

Tocci has been receiving treatment on his back after slamming into the wall in Tampa Bay, but is apparently healthy enough to earn the start. The Rule-5 pick has understandably struggled this season, going 2-for-23 with 10 strikeouts.

