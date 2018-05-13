Tocci (hip) will report to Double-A Frisco on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Tocci, who has been sidelined since April 22 with a bruised left hip, will likely play multiple games for the affiliate or at Triple-A Round Rock before being activated. With Drew Robinson (hip) recently landing on the 10-day disabled list, Tocci will likely serve as the primary backup to everyday center fielder Delino DeShields upon rejoining the Rangers.