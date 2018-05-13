Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Starting rehab assignment Monday
Tocci (hip) will report to Double-A Frisco on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.
Tocci, who has been sidelined since April 22 with a bruised left hip, will likely play multiple games for the affiliate or at Triple-A Round Rock before being activated. With Drew Robinson (hip) recently landing on the 10-day disabled list, Tocci will likely serve as the primary backup to everyday center fielder Delino DeShields upon rejoining the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Heads to DL with bruised hip•
-
Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Starting in center Saturday•
-
Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Receiving treatment for back•
-
Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Makes second straight start•
-
Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Gets start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Fills in for DeShields•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...