Tocci (hip) will report to Double-A Frisco on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Tocci, who has been sidelined since April 22 with a bruised left hip, will likely play multiple games for the affiliate or at Triple-A Round Rock before being activated. With Drew Robinson (hip) recently landing on the 10-day disabled list, Tocci will likely serve as the primary backup to everyday center fielder Delino DeShields upon rejoining the Rangers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories