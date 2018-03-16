Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Steals sixth spring base
Tocci stole a base as a pinch runner in Thursday's game against the Brewers.
Tocci has stolen six of seven bags this spring while attempting to make the Rangers' roster as a Rule 5 pick. He's got the goods defensively, which along with his speed, could be enough to get him on the roster as a fifth outfielder. His path to a roster spot got better when Texas optioned Willie Calhoun to Triple-A Round Rock.
