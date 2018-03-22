Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Surviving cuts
Tocci appears to have won a roster spot after the Rangers assigned Destin Hood to Triple-A Round Rock, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Tocci, a Rule 5 selection that played in the Phillies' organization last year, will be the fifth outfielder for the Rangers. He could sneak into a more regular gig in left field as the right-handed half of a platoon with Drew Robinson, if Ryan Rua can't hold up his end of the platoon. His defense is sound and he's got some speed, so we mostly expect to see him in a specialist role, as a pinch-runner or late-game defensive replacement.
More News
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...