Tocci appears to have won a roster spot after the Rangers assigned Destin Hood to Triple-A Round Rock, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Tocci, a Rule 5 selection that played in the Phillies' organization last year, will be the fifth outfielder for the Rangers. He could sneak into a more regular gig in left field as the right-handed half of a platoon with Drew Robinson, if Ryan Rua can't hold up his end of the platoon. His defense is sound and he's got some speed, so we mostly expect to see him in a specialist role, as a pinch-runner or late-game defensive replacement.