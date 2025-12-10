The Pirates selected Baumler with the fifth pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday and traded him to the Rangers, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.

Baumler received a seven-figure bonus from the Orioles out of high school in 2020 but he has dealt with significant shoulder issues over the years. The 6-foot-2 righty touched 98 mph in 2025 while logging a 2.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 39.2 innings as a reliever, primarily at High-A. The Rangers will likely attempt to use Baumler as a low-leverage reliever in 2026 before potentially sending him back to the minors in 2027.