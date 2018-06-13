Rangers' Charles Leblanc: Popping up in Carolina League
Leblanc, who turned 22 on June 3, is hitting .301/.381/.516 with nine home runs and a 54:29 K:BB in 252 plate appearances for High-A Down East.
He had been good but not great across stops in the Northwest League and Sally League in 2016 and 2017, but this is the first time in his career where he has been somewhat age-appropriate for his level and also the first time in his career where his performance relative to the rest of his league (149 wRC+) merits attention from dynasty-league owners in most formats. Leblanc, who stands 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, has seen time this year at third base (35 games), second base (15 games), first base (three games) and designated hitter.
