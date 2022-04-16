Culberson went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Angels.

Culberson poked an RBI groundout in the second inning before knocking a two-run double in the fourth, both against starter Reid Detmers. The 33-year-old has now collected a hit in each of his three appearances this season. A hot bat could earn him more playing time, but Culberson is still serving in a utility role as of now.