Culberson entered Friday's game in the top of the ninth inning after third baseman Josh Smith was removed with a shoulder injury.

Culberson was then removed for pinch hitter Andy Ibanez in the bottom half of the ninth against right-hander Paul Sewald. Smith had started four of the last five games and was emerging as the primary option at the hot corner. If Smith misses time, Culberson will start against lefties while Ibanez slots in against righties.