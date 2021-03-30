Culberson earned a spot on the Rangers' roster, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
As a repercussion of Texas moving on from Rougned Odor, the non-rostered Culberson will claim a spot in the infield. He started at third base in Monday's game against the Brewers and is expected to share the hot corner with Brock Holt, an unlikely duo when spring training opened. Culberson, who has slashed .292/.452/.375 over 13 spring contests, could be in the lineup against left-handers while Holt mans the position against righties.
More News
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Laces two hits Monday•
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Joining Texas for camp•
-
Charlie Culberson: Elects free agency•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Joining big club for playoffs•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Outrighted to alternate site•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Gets DFA'd•