Culberson went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.

Culberson's seventh-inning single extended his hitting streak to seven games, and he later pushed a run home with an eighth-inning ground out. The utility infielder is getting most of his playing time at third base, where he and Brock Holt are alternating starts. Culberson has a career-high .869 OPS with seven extra-base hits, eight RBI and one steal over 18 games.