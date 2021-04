Culberson went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an RBI double and a stolen base during Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Culberson played a major role in lifting the Rangers to victory, highlighted by a two-run long ball against Trevor Richards in the eighth inning. He also hit an RBI double in the fourth, then singled and swiped a bag in the sixth. Both the homer and stolen base were firsts of the season for the 32-year-old.