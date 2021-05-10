Culberson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Culberson kicked things off during a six-run fifth inning by taking a first-pitch slider over the wall in left to tie the game up at two. The long ball was his first since April 15 as he's now slashing .310/.347/.521 with 11 RBI and eight runs scored. He'll look to continue to take advantage of his at-bats while Brock Holt (hamstring) is sidelined.