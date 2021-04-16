Culberson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the 6-4 win against the Rays on Thursday.

Culberson's fourth inning home run off Rich Hill gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead and was his second home run in three days. The 32-year-old went 2-for-12 with no RBI or runs over his five games. He turned the page, going 6-for-11 with two home runs, five RBI and two runs over his last three games. Culberson has been a streaky player throughout his career and has only played more than 100 games in two seasons. His only recorded double-digit home run season (12) was in 2018 with Atlanta.