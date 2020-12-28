Culberson signed with the Rangers as a non-roster invitee Monday.
Culberson spent most of last season as the Braves' alternate training site, coming to the plate just seven times. The veteran utility man has started everywhere except catch and center field during his eight-year career, but that versatility is easily the most significant thing he offers a team, as his .247/.292/.390 career slash line certainly isn't particularly exciting. There's a chance it's good enough to win a bench spot on a weak Rangers roster, however.
More News
-
Charlie Culberson: Elects free agency•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Joining big club for playoffs•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Outrighted to alternate site•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Gets DFA'd•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Seeing few opportunities•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Contract selected by Braves•