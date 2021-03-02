Culberson went 2-for-2 with a run scored in Monday's spring game against the Giants.
Culberson got the start at third base and is very much in the mix for that position, which is wide open. Brock Holt started at third in Sunday's Cactus League opener and Rougned Odor is expected to get reps there this spring. Although Culberson is on a minor-league deal and faces an uphill battle, manager Chris Woodward told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that the infielder worked hard on his swing during the offseason and it showed Monday.
