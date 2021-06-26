Culberson went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Royals.

Culberson was involved both at the plate and in the field. Prior to his two-run double in the seventh inning, Culberson made a nice bare-handed play on Whit Merrifield's slow chopper in the first inning, then snared a 101.5 mph grounder to initiate a double play to end that frame. He, Brock Holt and more recently Andy Ibanez are holding down third base until prospect Josh Jung is ready for the majors. Jung's season was delayed due to a foot injury, but he's currently playing for Double-A Frisco. The injury may preclude Jung from reaching the majors in 2021, so Culberson could remain part of the mix for the rest of the season.