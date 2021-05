Culberson went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Culberson reached base on a fielding error in the ninth inning and scored the game tying run that forced the extra frame. He then doubled in Texas' final run in a three-run 10th and extended his hit streak to eight games. Culberson should see ample at-bats at third base after the Rangers added Brock Holt (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list.