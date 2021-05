Culberson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Culberson has served as the Rangers' primary third baseman for most of May, but he'll move into a short-side platoon role after Brock Holt was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. After a solid start to the season, Culberson's production at the plate has tailed off of late. The 32-year-old has fallen into a 1-for-23 slump at the dish in his past eight games.