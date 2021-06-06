Culberson will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rays, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Culberson was initially scheduled to get Sunday off, but he was a late addition to the lineup after Khris Davis (illness) was scratched. Though he doesn't have a clear path to everyday playing time at any position, Culberson's multi-position versatility will allow him to pick up his fifth consecutive start. He also drew two starts at third base, one at second base and one at first base over the previous four contests.