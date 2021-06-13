Culberson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Culberson will now sit for the second time in as many days following a stretch of eight consecutive starts. The 32-year-old journeyman will likely fill the short side of a platoon at third base with the lefty-hitting Brock Holt moving forward.
