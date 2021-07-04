Culberson went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 win over Seattle.

Culberson started at third base against a left-hander, the Rangers' typical practice, and he extended a modest hitting streak to five games with a third-inning single. The 32-year-old journeyman has multiple hits in three of those five games, going 8-for-19 with three doubles, four RBI and five runs scored. Culberson remains in the mix at third base with Brock Holt and Andy Ibanez.