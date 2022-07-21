Culberson was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game in Miami.
He had been scheduled to pick up a start in the middle infield while Corey Seager received a breather following his appearance in Los Angeles for the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Culberson's removal from the lineup isn't believed to be the result of any injury; instead, the Rangers are likely just eager to get a look at rookie Ezequiel Duran, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock after Brad Miller (neck) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Duran will start at second bae and bat ninth while Marcus Semien mans shortstop.
More News
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Starts in left field•
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Enters for injured Smith•
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Gets another start vs. lefty•
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Drives in three runs•
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Makes first start•
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Contract selected by Texas•