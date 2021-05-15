Culberson is out of the lineup Saturday against the Astros, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
The infielder will start on the bench for a second consecutive game after having gone 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in both of his last two games. Culberson has hit just .182 in his last seven games.
