Culberson entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a 16-4 win over the Rockies.
With the Rangers holding a large lead, interim manager Tony Beasley gave Culberson a plate appearance in the ninth, sending him up to pinch hit for Marcus Semien. This was Culberson's first plate appearance since Aug. 16. As the Rangers look to give developmental playing time to younger guys, like Ezequiel Duran, Culberson's opportunities could dry up over the final five weeks.
More News
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Scratched from lineup•
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Starts in left field•
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Enters for injured Smith•
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Gets another start vs. lefty•
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Drives in three runs•
-
Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Makes first start•