Culberson entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a 16-4 win over the Rockies.

With the Rangers holding a large lead, interim manager Tony Beasley gave Culberson a plate appearance in the ninth, sending him up to pinch hit for Marcus Semien. This was Culberson's first plate appearance since Aug. 16. As the Rangers look to give developmental playing time to younger guys, like Ezequiel Duran, Culberson's opportunities could dry up over the final five weeks.