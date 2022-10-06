Culberson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory against the Yankees.
Culberson launched a solo homer off Domingo German in the bottom of the third frame, evening the score up at 1-1. The long ball was his second of the year, both of which have come over his last four appearances with the Rangers. Culberson will wrap up the 2022 campaign having posted a .252 average with two homers, 12 RBI, 19 runs and two stolen bases over 115 at-bats in 70 games with Texas.
