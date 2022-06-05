Culberson started in left field and went 2-for-3 in Saturday's 3-2 win over Seattle.
Texas manager Chris Woodward usually finds a spot for Culberson, a career .217-hitter against righties, whenever an opponent throws a left-handed starter. Left field, like third base, is an unsettled position in the Rangers' lineup. Culberson is the third player to start there over the last three games. With Brad Miller (hip) on the injured list, Culberson joins the mix along with Andy Ibanez and Eli White, who started in center Saturday. Woodward uses the spot for matchups, depending on the handedness of the opposing starter. When all bodies are healthy, Miller is the likely starter against righties, while White gets the at-bats against lefties.
