Culberson started at third base Saturday and went 0-for-4 out of the nine-hole in an 11-4 loss to Kansas City.
When the Rangers didn't add Rougned Odor to their roster, a gaping hole was created at third base. Brock Holt started there Thursday against right-hander Brad Keller, and Culberson followed at the hot corner in the second game against left-hander Mike Minor.
